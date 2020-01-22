Top
Students organized rally in support of 3 capitals

About 12,000 students in an organized rally in support of three capitals in Rayachoti town on Wednesday.

The students raised slogans in favour of chief minister YS Jagan Mogan Reddy of his initiative in taking such remarkable decision. They thanked the chief minister for installing several welfare schemes like Manabadi Nadu-Nedu, Ammavodi, Gorumudha, Vasathi Deevana in the interest of the student community.

