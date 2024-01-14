Students share their ideas on Viksit Bharat@2047

Anantapur: More than 300 students of Central University were actively involved in contributing their ideas on ‘How Bharath should emerge in 2047’, at Viksit Bharat Week celebrations in the campus here on Saturday. More than 600 students attended the celebrations.

Addressing the students, teaching staff and guests on the occasion, University Vice-Chancellor Prof SA Kori observed, "As we stand at the threshold of a momentous future, Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) proudly joins the national chorus of Viksit Bharat @2047. This visionary initiative, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paints a bold picture of a developed and vibrant India by the centenary of its independence. It is a roadmap not just towards economic prosperity, but towards a comprehensive tapestry of social harmony, environmental stewardship, and robust governance.”

He further said that voice of youth emerges as a potent platform for amplifying your contributions. Through engaging dialogues, insightful workshops and impactful research, you, the future torchbearers of India, will have the opportunity to voice your solutions and shape the narrative of Viksit Bharat, he said, adding that they will foster an environment where students’ ideas flourish, for the expansion of their knowledge and their collaborations thrive.

Under the guidance of Prof G Ram Reddy and Dean Prof C Sheela Reddy, Vice-Chancellor Prof SA Kori constituted Viksit Bharat organising committee and appointed Dr Babu Gopal, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science, as the Nodal Officer, eight other members from among the faculty and 30 student coordinators representing all the departments of the University to spearhead and organise the mission within the University and coordinate the activities.