  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Students take out awareness rally on e-waste management

Students take out awareness rally on e-waste management
x
Highlights

Amalapuram (Konaseema District): Studentsin Visweswarapuram village took out a rally on Friday to raise awareness about e-waste management in...

Amalapuram (Konaseema District): Studentsin Visweswarapuram village took out a rally on Friday to raise awareness about e-waste management in Malikipuram mandal of Konaseema district on Friday.

Raising slogans of ‘Recycle the E-Waste, Save the Earth’, the students participated in the rally and distributed pamphlets on e-waste management to educate the public.

The event saw the participation of e-waste project leaders N. Rosalyn and PB Sadhika, along with project assistant teacher PVV Vara Prasad and other teachers.

According to Vara Prasad, students from Vivekananda Educational Institutions have been organizing workshops and rallies in villages across the Malikipuram mandal to spread awareness on e-waste management. These activities are part of a Green Club initiative launched by the organization 1M1B, which works towards sustainable development and environmental protection.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick