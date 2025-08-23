Students take out awareness rally on e-waste management

Amalapuram (Konaseema District): Studentsin Visweswarapuram village took out a rally on Friday to raise awareness about e-waste management in Malikipuram mandal of Konaseema district on Friday.

Raising slogans of ‘Recycle the E-Waste, Save the Earth’, the students participated in the rally and distributed pamphlets on e-waste management to educate the public.

The event saw the participation of e-waste project leaders N. Rosalyn and PB Sadhika, along with project assistant teacher PVV Vara Prasad and other teachers.

According to Vara Prasad, students from Vivekananda Educational Institutions have been organizing workshops and rallies in villages across the Malikipuram mandal to spread awareness on e-waste management. These activities are part of a Green Club initiative launched by the organization 1M1B, which works towards sustainable development and environmental protection.