Live
- Central Bank of India ED participates in campaign in Vizag
- HRF strongly condemns government’s push to privatise VSP
- Discipline, determination key to Civil Services success, says CP
- ‘Vizag Skill Sail 2025’ focuses on enhancing maritime skill development
- GVMC council witnesses heated arguments over privatisation of VSP
- Kolkata metro expansion a major fillip to real estate
- Minister denies pension removal allegations
- 100% admissions & pass rate must be goal in welfare hostels: Dola
- Anam flays bid to use Hindu Dharma for political gains
- Atchanna orders officials to solve distribution problems
Students take out awareness rally on e-waste management
Amalapuram (Konaseema District): Studentsin Visweswarapuram village took out a rally on Friday to raise awareness about e-waste management in...
Amalapuram (Konaseema District): Studentsin Visweswarapuram village took out a rally on Friday to raise awareness about e-waste management in Malikipuram mandal of Konaseema district on Friday.
Raising slogans of ‘Recycle the E-Waste, Save the Earth’, the students participated in the rally and distributed pamphlets on e-waste management to educate the public.
The event saw the participation of e-waste project leaders N. Rosalyn and PB Sadhika, along with project assistant teacher PVV Vara Prasad and other teachers.
According to Vara Prasad, students from Vivekananda Educational Institutions have been organizing workshops and rallies in villages across the Malikipuram mandal to spread awareness on e-waste management. These activities are part of a Green Club initiative launched by the organization 1M1B, which works towards sustainable development and environmental protection.