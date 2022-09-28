Students take part in bike rally from Anantapur to Gooty Fort

Anantapur: Nearly 130 bikes and hundreds of students from Central University participated in the rally from Anantapur to Gooty Fort as part of the World Tourism Day celebrations.

The bike rally was received by Guntakal MLA Venkata Rami Reddy, Gooty municipal chairman Lion Dr .M.Virupaksha Reddy,

Dr M.Suresh Babu and B.Ismail from Gooty Kota Parirakshana Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, speakers at the Gooty Fort spoke denouncing the lackadaisical attitude of the government in developing historical and heritage sites. Funds need to be sanctioned for the development of temples, historical forts and monuments. The Centre and State governments should earmark funds to the tourism sector.

Tourism is known to be a major revenue-earner for many countries with an impressive contribution to the gross domestic product. Paramount importance should be given for culture and tourism department which helps for a substantial increase in tourism footfall, not just to create employment opportunities and generate revenue but also to showcase to the world the rich culture, history and bountiful nature's splendour the State is endowed with.

Culture and heritage visits should be mandatory at the school and college levels. The field trips will help in providing a proper understanding of the historical, cultural and heritage sites.

Nearly 200 students and tourism lovers went trekking to Gooty fort. School and college children took part in cultural programmes.