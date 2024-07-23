Live
Students thank Lokesh for arranging bus
Students and their parents thanked Human Resources and IT Minister Nara Lokesh for his spontaneous action in operating a bus.
Kurnool: Students and their parents thanked Human Resources and IT MinisterNara Lokesh for his spontaneous action in operating a bus.
Several students of Marlamadi village in Holagunda mandal of Alur constituency, are facing problem to go to school, which is 5 km away from their village. They have to walk or catch a tractor to reach the school. Even though they took the issue to the notice of the officials, no one took interest to operate a bus. Students and their parents informed their problem to the notice of Minister Lokesh through mail, urging him to operate a bus to their village so that they can attend school. Lokesh, after going through the problem being faced by the students, immediately spoke to Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and told him to do the needful.
The Minister directed the authorities of Adoni RTC depot to operate a special bus to Marlamadi village. As per the orders, the authorities immediately scheduled a special bus to Marlamadi village.
Similarly, students of Atmakurstudying in Urdu school, informed Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy that the previous government had stopped operating a bus to their school from Atmakur and urged him to operate a bus. The MLA immediately spoke to the RTC authorities and arranged a bus from their village. Students and their parents thanked MLA Rajasekhar Reddy.