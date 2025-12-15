Students to sharpen skills with confidence

Visakhapatnam: Film actor Suman Talwar (Suman) called upon students to showcase their talent and skills with confidence as they play a decisive role in elevating India to the top position on a global stage.

Addressing the gathering at the ‘Alumni Meet–2025’ held here on Sunday at the Integral Institute of Advanced Management (IIAM) campus, Suman underlined the contribution of parents and teachers in shaping an individual’s life.

Speaking on the occasion, Alumni Association president SP Ravindra stated that it was a moment of pride to witness the participation of alumni from 38 batches of the IIAM, an institution founded by Alwar Das, built on the highest ethical and academic values.

The two-day-long programme was organised under the theme ‘Re-unite, Interact and Have Fun,’ bringing together alumni to share their professional growth and life experiences, explore new opportunities and reconnect.

As part of the event, the ‘Read Update’ booklet was formally unveiled by the guests.

IIAM director general Prof. Krishna Mohan, executive director Teja Mutyam, alumni secretary Mohan Peri, vice-president J Sharma and other dignitaries were present at the event.