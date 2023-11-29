Students told exercise vote to preserve democracy

Eluru: In-charge collector B Lavanyaveni called upon students to register as voters and also exercise their voting right to preserve democracy.

She flagged-off a rally as a part of Sveep (Systematic voters’ education and electoral participation) programme here on Tuesday. The rally started at Sir CR Reddy College and continued up to the Fire Station Centre here. Students representing the NCC unit of the college, national service unit, officials and others participated in the rally. Applications have been kept ready on the premises of the college for registration of new voters from the college. Collector administered pledge to avail vote by the students as part of the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, she said those who completed 18 years of age should register their name for voters by submitting Form-6. She stressed the need to bring awareness among people to utilise their vote during elections. ZP CEO KSS Subbarao, college principal Ramaraju, municipal commissioner S Venkatakrishna and others also spoke.