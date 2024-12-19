  • Menu
Students told to adopt AI techniques in Maths

Former president of Computer Society of India Prof P Trimurthy took part in ‘Mathematics Fest GANITHA’ as chief guest organised by the Department of Mathematics of Andhra Loyola College on Wednesday for the degree students of various Colleges.

Competitions were conducted in memory game, cube solving, mathematical riddles, mathematics quiz and live poster presentation.

Speaking at the event, Prof P Trimurthy exhorted the students to use Artificial Intelligence techniques in mathematics.

Prof K Venkateswara Rao, Registrar of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University at Hyderabad who was the chief guest at the valedictory function, shared his experiences as an old student. Later, he distributed prizes to the prize winners.

Correspondent Fr Sagayaraj, Vice-principal Fr Kiran Kuma , HoD Anuradha, senior faculty members Dr P Venugopala Rao, Dr D Tabitha and students from various colleges participat-ed in the festival.

