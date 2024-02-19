Students told to study with dedication

Vijayawada: Kapu Officials and Professionals Association (KOPA) distributed scholarships to the talented and poor students in a programme organised at MBVK Bhavan on Sunday. The KOPA has been distributing the scholarships and helping students for the last 26 years.

The chief guest of the programme ‘Padmasri’ Dr Sankuratri Chandrasekhar exhorted the students to study with determination and dedication to reach the desired goals in their lives.

He said nothing is impossible and urged the students to utilise the opportunities to reach the highest levels in their lives. He congratulated the KOPA for helping the students and distributing scholarships. He said he was delighted that the KOPA is helping the students irrespective of caste and religion.

KOPA honorary president and founder president Ballem Nageswara Rao thanked the donors, who are helping the association and the students. He said the KOPA started the scholarships distribution with only Rs 16,000 and now distributed Rs 18 lakh to 180 students.

KBN College principal Dr V Narayana Rao, Mylavaram government degree college principal Dr Indla Ravi, KOPA leader Dr Davuluri Kailasa Rao and others participated in the scholarship distribution programmes.