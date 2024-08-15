Students told to utilise government scheme

Nellore : District Collector O Anand advised the students to achieve higher goals in education by utilising opportunities provided by the government and other organistions. On Wednesday, he distributed scholarships to SC and ST girl students studying from 5th to 10th class under Dr BR Ambedkar Vidya Jyothi financial help, extended by Canara Bank.

The Collector said that in view of reducing dropout rate in government schools, especially from downtrodden communities, the State government is providing scholarships to students.

Lead Bank Manager TS Pradeep Kumar said in order to uplift the living standards of students from weaker sections, Canara Bank has been providing scholarships under Corporate Social Responsibility since 2013. He said as part of this initiative, on 78th Independence Day, Rs 12.48 lakh was given to 312 meritorious students from 52 schools in Nellore district.

Regional Manager A Nagaraju, DEO Rama Rao, SSA PO Usha Rani and others were present.