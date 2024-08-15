  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Students told to utilise government scheme

Students told to utilise government scheme
x
Highlights

District Collector O Anand advised the students to achieve higher goals in education by utilising opportunities provided by the government and other organistions.

Nellore : District Collector O Anand advised the students to achieve higher goals in education by utilising opportunities provided by the government and other organistions. On Wednesday, he distributed scholarships to SC and ST girl students studying from 5th to 10th class under Dr BR Ambedkar Vidya Jyothi financial help, extended by Canara Bank.

The Collector said that in view of reducing dropout rate in government schools, especially from downtrodden communities, the State government is providing scholarships to students.

Lead Bank Manager TS Pradeep Kumar said in order to uplift the living standards of students from weaker sections, Canara Bank has been providing scholarships under Corporate Social Responsibility since 2013. He said as part of this initiative, on 78th Independence Day, Rs 12.48 lakh was given to 312 meritorious students from 52 schools in Nellore district.

Regional Manager A Nagaraju, DEO Rama Rao, SSA PO Usha Rani and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X