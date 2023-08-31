Students unleash their creativity

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the ‘Heritage Fest-2023’, students unleashed their creativity in various programmes held so far at Hare Krishna Vaikuntam, Gambheeram.



Hosted by Cultural Education Services of Hare Krishna Movement till September 3, the event aimed at bringing out the creative skills of students studying from Classes I to X.

On Thursday, students belonging to Classes III and IV participated in a colouring contest. Close to 390 students from 14 schools participated in the competition that continued for two hours from 10 am. The programme was inaugurated by president of Hare Krishna Movement and Akshaya Patra Foundation of Visakhapatnam unit Niskinchana Bhakta Dasa.

The Hare Krishna Movement is organising recitation of ‘Gita sloka’ on Friday for those studying from Classes I to IV between 10 am and 1 pm. This will be followed by a painting competition for Classes VIII to X from 2 pm to 5 pm.