Live
- Elon Musk's X to let you make audio, video calls without phone number
- Students unleash their creativity
- Following are foreign exchange rates on August-31-2023
- Goa professor booked for molesting student
- PL Sector Report: Chemicals - Sector Report – Small volume, high margin products key for success
- NIA court orders property attachment in 2019 narco-terror case involving Khalistani operatives
- An Intermediate student reportedly attempts suicide
- Celebrity Style Inspiration for Rakshabandhan Celebrations
- Google announces training programme for journalists covering upcoming elections in India
- Naveen, Scindia flag off Bhubaneswar-Utkela flight service
Just In
Students unleash their creativity
As a part of the ‘Heritage Fest-2023’, students unleashed their creativity in various programmes held so far at Hare Krishna Vaikuntam, Gambheeram.
Visakhapatnam: As a part of the ‘Heritage Fest-2023’, students unleashed their creativity in various programmes held so far at Hare Krishna Vaikuntam, Gambheeram.
Hosted by Cultural Education Services of Hare Krishna Movement till September 3, the event aimed at bringing out the creative skills of students studying from Classes I to X.
On Thursday, students belonging to Classes III and IV participated in a colouring contest. Close to 390 students from 14 schools participated in the competition that continued for two hours from 10 am. The programme was inaugurated by president of Hare Krishna Movement and Akshaya Patra Foundation of Visakhapatnam unit Niskinchana Bhakta Dasa.
The Hare Krishna Movement is organising recitation of ‘Gita sloka’ on Friday for those studying from Classes I to IV between 10 am and 1 pm. This will be followed by a painting competition for Classes VIII to X from 2 pm to 5 pm.