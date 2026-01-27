Students urged to nurture patriotism

Anantapur: Anantha Lakshmi International School Chairman Anantha Ramudu and Vice-Chairman Ramesh Naidu unfurled the National Flag here on Monday.

The Chairman urging students to nurture patriotism and to grow into responsible citizens by remembering the rights and duties provided by the Constitution.

Vice-Chairman Ramesh Naidu spoke about the sacrifices of freedom fighters and emphasised the importance of disciplined education in today’s education system.

Patriotic dances, speeches, and skits performed by the students were a special attraction. Students particularly impressed the audience by appearing in the costumes of freedom fighters.

The programme was attended by School CAO Narasimha Rao, Principal Shalini KV, teaching staff and students.