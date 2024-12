Study festival begins at Tirumala temple

Tirumala: Adhyayanotsavam Commenced at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on Monday evening.

As a part of this, special programmes were conducted at Ranganayakula Mandapam from 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

In Dhanur month, 11 days prior to Vaikunta Ekadasi, it is customary to conduct this 25-day-long festival in the presence of Srivaru. On this occasion, Divya Prabandha Pasuras composed by 12 Alwars will be recited by Sri Vaishnava Jeeyangars.

HH Tirumala Sri Sri Pedda Jeeyar swamy, Tirumala Sri Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Srivari Temple Peishkar Ramakrishna, other officials and temple staff participated in this programme.