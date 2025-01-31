Sub-Inspector dies by suicide in Tanuku

In a shocking turn of events, Sub-Inspector A.G.S. Murthy tragically took his life at the Tanuku Rural Police Station on Friday morning. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Murthy, who had recently been suspended from duty following multiple allegations and was reportedly in a state of distress. Although under suspension, he was called in to provide security for the Chief Minister's visit to Penugonda.

Witnesses indicate that after spending some time at the police station, Murthy went to the bathroom and fatally shot himself with his service weapon. The sound of the gunfire elicited immediate panic and concern among fellow officers and staff present at the station.

The police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, which has raised questions regarding mental health support for law enforcement officials facing disciplinary actions. Community members are mourning the loss and calling for better resources to aid officers in distress.