Sub-registrars told not to register freehold lands
Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has strictly ordered Sub-Registrars not to register the freehold lands. Along with Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, she held a video conference on registration of freehold lands from Nandyal Collectorate on Tuesday.
Addressing the officials, she said as per the orders of the State government registrations, freehold lands should not be registered and ordered Sub-Registrars to follow the instructions strictly. They were also instructed to see that assigned, government and endowments lands that are in the prohibited list, section 22 A, are not encroached. The Collector said lands, houses and other constructions which are claimed to be ancestral property, should have link documents. If the link documents are not available, then mandal Tahsildars and Mandal Parishad Development Officers should be ordered to issue a certified copy.
DRO Padmaja, district registrar Chennai Keshava Reddy and sub-registrars participated in the meeting.