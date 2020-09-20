Subba Reddy Spreading False Propaganda on TTD Declaration: Kala Venkata Rao

Amaravati: The TDP criticised the TTD Chairman and YSRCP leader YV Subba Reddy that he was spreading false propaganda on the culture and practices of the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams.

In a statement on Sunday, the TDP AP President K Kala Venkata Rao criticised that TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy was spreading a false campaign that non-Hindu visitors never gave their declarations at the Tirumala temple in the past.



Venkata Rao accused the TTD Chairman of undermining the Hindu religious traditions by deliberately telling lies about the practices at the Seven Hills temple. The YSRCP leaders were not hesitating to disrespect Sri Venkateswara Swamy to carry out their narrow political designs, he criticised.

Unfortunately, the TTD has taken a decision which was hurting the sentiments of the Hindu devotees all over the world, the TDP leader added. It was not acceptable that the Sri Vari funds were being diverted and invested in the Government bonds which were against the rules, he explained.



Venkata Rao said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Government were not at all bothered even though attacks were taking place on temples on a daily basis all over the State.

