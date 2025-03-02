Live
Just In
Subbarao new EO of Simhachalam Devasthanam
Visakhapatnam : Deputy collector and Regional Joint Commissioner of Endowments department K Subbarao took charge as the Executive Officer (full additional) of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam here on Saturday.
Subbarao signed the official documents and took charge from EO V Trinadha Rao, who is on a long leave.
Speaking on the occasion, the EO said he would get to know about the ground reality and work to resolve problems with the support of the temple staff. He said that he would seek suggestions from various groups to improve amenities at the shrine.
Earlier, the EO performed special puja at the sanctum sanctorum.
Deputy Commissioner of Endowments S Anuradha, AEO Anand Kumar, Chief Priest G Srinivasacharyulu and Executive Engineer D Srinivasa Raju were present.