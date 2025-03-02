  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Subbarao new EO of Simhachalam Devasthanam

Subbarao new EO of Simhachalam Devasthanam
x
Highlights

Deputy collector and Regional Joint Commissioner of Endowments department K Subbarao took charge as the Executive Officer (full additional) of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam here on Saturday.

Visakhapatnam : Deputy collector and Regional Joint Commissioner of Endowments department K Subbarao took charge as the Executive Officer (full additional) of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam here on Saturday.

Subbarao signed the official documents and took charge from EO V Trinadha Rao, who is on a long leave.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said he would get to know about the ground reality and work to resolve problems with the support of the temple staff. He said that he would seek suggestions from various groups to improve amenities at the shrine.

Earlier, the EO performed special puja at the sanctum sanctorum.

Deputy Commissioner of Endowments S Anuradha, AEO Anand Kumar, Chief Priest G Srinivasacharyulu and Executive Engineer D Srinivasa Raju were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick