Subhakrithu to usher in all 'Shubhams' for Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: As the name connotes, Subhakrithu, the new Telugu year, would bestow all 'Shubhams' (Good things) on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as well as the people, Kappagantula Subbarama Somayajulu Siddhanti predicted in his Panchang Sravanam on what is in store for Andhra Pradesh in the New Year.

Making a mention about cabinet expansion, Siddhanti said that the Chief Minister will select nine leaders for efficient administration and there is a possibility of increase in the number of Navaratnalu schemes.

"Panchangam points to happiness and contentment and the government is bound to ensure the same. Some of the hurdles seen in the past would go away this year and the financial conditions would improve. The State exchequer will also swell, and many problems thereof would go away. Some minor hiccups would always be there, but they will be resolved with acumen and skill," he forecast.

There would be copious rains and bountiful harvest. All sections including, farmers, women and youth will be happy in the New Year. The state would see good progress in every sector. People need not entertain any doubts. Healthwise, too, the worst is over, Siddhanti assured.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy sought people's blessings and extended good wishes to the people on the occasion of the advent of 'Shubhakrithu.' Later, he took part in the official Ugadi celebrations along with his spouse, Y S Bharati Reddy. "Panchangam predicts good tidings. You too bless me so that I could continue the good work," he said to the people.

The Chief Minister hoped the Telugu new year would prove to be good for everyone as the very name suggests. He said his commitment to the welfare of the people would only double in the new year. Terming his was a people's government, he pointed out that, "Whatever promises had been made and whatever schemes we wanted to launch, once in power, we fulfilled all of them. We have not gone back on our word. We shall not go back on it in future, too."

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government has set its own welfare calendar. All the programmes including direct benefit cash transfers are scheduled month-wise and the government would adhere to its strict implementation. "I sincerely wish you to extend your cooperation and blessings to us to serve you better," he added.