Submit detailed report on flood damage, officials told

Guntur: District collector S Nagalakshmi directed the officials to complete the enumeration of loss due to floods and heavy rains within 24 hours and submit the report.

She conducted the video conference with sub-collector, RDOs, tahsildars, municipal commissioners from the collectorate in Guntur city on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she directed the officials to submit the details of the losses separately relating to the agriculture, horticulture and fisheries departments. She asked them to record losses due to collapsed or damaged houses separately in towns and mandals. She instructed them to enumerate the losses due to partial damage of the houses. She instructed the officials to submit details of relief centres set up and the number of families shifted to the camps.

Details of the number of people stayed in the relief camps should also be submitted. The details of generator expenditure, lights, drinking water and medical camps expenditure at the relief camps should also be included.

She directed the officials to collect details of Aadhaar card and bank account to pay compensation.