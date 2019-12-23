Subramanian Swamy, Swami Paripoornananda to attend GHHF meet

Tirupati: Senior BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy will participate in a meeting organised by Global Hindu Heritage Foundation (GHHF) here on December 29.

Firebrand Hindu leader and Sreepeetham Peethadhipathi Swami Paripoornanda Saraswathi will also address the meeting being organised as part of the campaign taken up by GHHF for propagation of Hindu tradition and culture and also for protection of temple institution and also save the temples.

Sources said that the meet was also intended to build pressure on the TTD management to weed out the Christian employees working in TTD by repatriating them to other government departments.

It may be noted here that various Hindu organisations recently joined together to stage a dharna before the TTD administrative office here to press the TTD management to remove all the Christian employees as per the government order issued two months back.

The Hindu organisation criticised the TTD management for opting delay tactics in weeding out Christian employees working in the TTD.

Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) divisional secretary Subbanna said that the meeting will be held at Indira Priyadarsini Auditorium at Sri Padmvathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam here at 4 pm on December 29.