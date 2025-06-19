Subsidised agricultural machinery distributed to farmers in Sathya Sai dist

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan informed that under 2024–25 scheme, subsidised agricultural machinery worth Rs 1,72,75,038 was distributed to 1,021 farmers across the district.

Speaking at the event held on Wednesday at PGRS Meeting Hall in the Collectorate, Chetan stated that equipment such as rotavators, brush cutters, sprayers, threshers, and tillers were distributed through Rythu Samakhya Kendras (RSKs). He urged farmers to make the best use of these government-provided resources.

A review meeting was also conducted with representatives of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), where the Collector inquired about the ongoing programmes and challenges faced by FPOs.

He advised them on strategies to ensure better prices for farmers and explained detailed action plans for future. FPO representatives also submitted their proposals to strengthen the FPO framework in the district.

As part of the event, a symbolic mega cheque for Rs 1.72 crore was handed over to farmers. District Agriculture Officer YV Subbarao, Horticulture Officer Chandrasekhar, DRDA PD Narasayya, agricultural development officers, agriculture department officials, FPO representatives, farmers, and leaders of farmers’ unions were present.