Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Subsidised agricultural machinery distributed to farmers in Sathya Sai dist
District Collector TS Chetan informed that under 2024–25 scheme, subsidised agricultural machinery worth Rs 1,72,75,038 was distributed to 1,021 farmers across the district.
Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan informed that under 2024–25 scheme, subsidised agricultural machinery worth Rs 1,72,75,038 was distributed to 1,021 farmers across the district.
Speaking at the event held on Wednesday at PGRS Meeting Hall in the Collectorate, Chetan stated that equipment such as rotavators, brush cutters, sprayers, threshers, and tillers were distributed through Rythu Samakhya Kendras (RSKs). He urged farmers to make the best use of these government-provided resources.
A review meeting was also conducted with representatives of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), where the Collector inquired about the ongoing programmes and challenges faced by FPOs.
He advised them on strategies to ensure better prices for farmers and explained detailed action plans for future. FPO representatives also submitted their proposals to strengthen the FPO framework in the district.
As part of the event, a symbolic mega cheque for Rs 1.72 crore was handed over to farmers. District Agriculture Officer YV Subbarao, Horticulture Officer Chandrasekhar, DRDA PD Narasayya, agricultural development officers, agriculture department officials, FPO representatives, farmers, and leaders of farmers’ unions were present.