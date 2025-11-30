Successful Vizag Marathon Draws Enthusiastic Participation

The Vizag Marathon took place with great enthusiasm along the stunning Visakhapatnam Beach Road, featuring races of 32 km, 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km. A significant number of young athletes and sports enthusiasts took part in the event, showcasing their competitive spirit.

In addition to the races, the marathon was complemented by a variety of cultural programmes that provided entertainment for both participants and spectators alike.

The event was inaugurated by Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankha Bratha Bagchi, who attended as the guest of honour. The successful organisation of the marathon highlighted the community's commitment to promoting fitness and sportsmanship in the region.