Sufficient oxygen stocks available at KGGH in Kurnool: Superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy

Kurnool: The Superintendent of Kurnool Government General Hospital, Dr Narendranath Reddy appealed to the patients to understand the critical situation and co-operate with the doctors. He visited corona admission centre and observed the situation. Later he interacted with the patients and enquired about their health conditions.

Narendranath Reddy also inspected the ambulances. Several patients were found with minor corona symptoms. The Superintendent said the patients with acute symptoms are advised to come to hospital for treatment. But several patients are still coming to the hospital for check-up with a doubt.

He said it is not good for them as several serious cases are under admission and there is a very chance of getting infected. He appealed the people not to come to hospital until and unless the case is serious and emergency. For virus check-up he suggested to get it done at Primary Health Care (PHC) centres and Urban Sub Centres.

Later he also visited the oxygen centre and inspected the situation. He said adequate oxygen is available that can be used to treat 1,700 patients. There is no shortage of oxygen and patients need not be panic, added the hospital superintendent, Dr Narendranath Reddy.