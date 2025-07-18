Suggestions, recommendations pour in for VMRDA Master Plan 2041

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) received an overwhelming response from various quarters for its Master Plan 2041 as they submitted their suggestions and recommendations.

Residents and public representatives made several suggestions and submitted their requests on the Master Plan to VMRDA chairperson MV Pranav Gopal and Commissioner KS Viswanathan here on Thursday. Government Whip and West constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu), East constituency MLA Velagapudi Rama Krishna Babu, Nellimarla MLA Lokam Nagamadhavi, TDP former MLC Buddha Naga Jagadeesh, and city residents, made several suggestions for the master plan. Representatives of the Visakhapatnam chapter of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce requested that the proposed master plan roads should be developed on a priority basis with adequate parking facilities. The master plan roads should not be proposed in unauthorised layouts. The local people and traders submitted a petition stating that the proposed 45-mt road from Asilmetta to Maddilapalem should continue as it is. Otherwise it would affect business units and their livelihoods, they opined.

Also, requests were made for the road from Anakapalli to Anandapuram via Gajuwaka, NAD, Maddilapalem, Madhurawada to be widened by 60-mt without any variations.

Petitioners suggested that parks, greenery and spaces should not be allocated anywhere in the master plan, and they should be considered while drafting the master plan.

CREDIA representatives submitted a request to widen the beach road, and similarly, the road from Sagar Nagar to GITAM. A total of 70 requests were received during the two-day programme, informed Pranav Gopal. He said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s idea was to bring in a transparent master plan after the formation of the coalition government. He assured that suggestions would also be considered for the master plan. Soon a white paper on the master plan will be released.