Sujatha elected nellore Mayor

Nellore: Nellore Municipal Corporation 53 division TDP corporator Devarakonda Sujatha has been unanimously elected as the city Mayor.

On Thursday, Election Presiding Officer and Joint Collector Mogili Venkateswarlu officially declared Devarakonda Sujatha as unanimously elected as the Mayor, as YSRCP corporators didn’t attend for the electin.

40th division corporator and Deputy Mayor Poluboina Roop Kumar Yadav has proposed the name of D Sujatha for the Mayor post on behalf of TDP.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who attend the electoral proceedings, congratulated the new Mayor and urged her to discharge the responsibilities transparently and to strive for the all-round development of Nellore city.

Speaking on the occasion, D Sujatha assured that she will discharge her responsibilities with diligence with the coordination of officials.

Of the total 54 divisions in the city, one corporator has resigned. With this, TDP has 39 while YSRCP has 14 seats.