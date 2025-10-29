Sukhibhava celebrates its 24th anniversary

Visakhapatnam: Sukhibhava Real Estates and LLP Sweet Homes Private Limited celebrated its 24th anniversary at VMRDA Children Arena in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday in the presence of the family members of the company.

Speaking on the occasion, managing director of Sukhibhava K Krishna Murthy mentioned that it was a proud movement that he served in the real estate sector for the past 24 years.

He stated that Sukhibhava was formed with an aim of providing a home to middle class people. He informed that he carried out a number of service activities for the people during the floods and Covid-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, children performed cultural programmes.