Sun God temple officials introduced special tickets for VIPs

The Sun God temple officials on Sunday introduced the special tickets for VIPs from this year RadhaSapthami festival. Said the temple EO V. Harisurya Prakash on Sunday in a meeting with officials.

The amount for VIP tickets is fixed as Rs 500 for each person and two numbers are allowed on one ticket.

To get tickets under VIP quota one should get a certificate from Srikakulam RDO said the EO.