‘Super GST Super Savings’ programme launched in Bukapatnam

Bukkapatnam (Sri Sathya Sai district): As part of the nationwide Super GST Super Savings initiative, a special programme was organised at the main junction in Bukkapatnam mandal, Sri Sathya Sai district.

District Collector A Shyam Prasad and former minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy participated in the event, highlighting the benefits of GST reforms for common people.

During the programme, the officials demonstrated how GST reforms have reduced prices of essential goods and commodities. To mark the occasion, Collector Shyam Prasad and former minister Raghunath Reddy gifted two mobile phones worth rs 1,400 at a reduced price of rs 1,000, to two women showcasing the direct savings passed on to consumers.

Speaking at the gathering, Collector Shyam Prasad explained that the Central government’s GST reforms would bring down the prices of essential commodities, directly benefitting poor and middle-class families and improving their financial stability. He stressed that the Super GST initiative is aimed at making goods more affordable and increasing savings at the household level.Former minister Raghunath Reddy said that along with the implementation of the state’s Super Six welfare schemes, the central government’s Super GST reforms will enhance living standards.

He pointed out that the reduction in GST would make not only essential items but also products like televisions, air conditioners, tractors, and cars more affordable, benefitting farmers and the general public alike. The event witnessed massive participation from leaders of Jana Sena, TDP, BJP, officials, traders, women, and local citizens, reflecting broad public support for the initiative.