‘Super Six’ will be implemented in phased manner: Minister Narayana

Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has said that the TDP coalition government is committed in implementing ‘Super Six’ progamme very soon as assured by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during 2024 electioneering.

On Friday he launched free distribution of LPG gas cylinders under Deepam-2 scheme at 9thdivision here. The Minister has recalled the government has already completed Rs 4, 000 pensions, mega DSC and free sand policy, and now launched three free LPG gas cylinders. The remaining will be implemented very soon, he added.

Narayana has pointed out that people of the State felt insecure during the previous YSRCP rule, claiming that he himself was a victim and faced several problems. He said after the TDP government emerged to power in 2024, people are feeling happy and safe.

The Minister has pointed that the exchequer of the government was totally bankrupted due to Rs 10lakh crore borrowings by the previous government. And now the TDP government is taking pains in initiating damage control measures, he added. The Minister said that it was proposed to provide Rs 15,000 to each student in a family for their education.

Expressing determination over completing all pending projects like underground drainage, drinking water projects etc., in the city, Narayana stated that his aim is to transform Nellore as smart city.

District Collector O Anand, Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surya Teja, TDP State general secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and others were present.