Supply sand to AIIMS-Mangalagiri: Nara Lokesh to CM Jagan

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Wednesday demanded that the Jagan government own up responsibility for the delay in the AIIMS-Mangalagiri construction works and resolve the same to ensure early completion of the project.



In a letter sent to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here, Lokesh expressed concern that a crucial central institution in healthcare like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was facing inordinate delay in its construction works because of sand shortage.

Terming it as pathetic, Lokesh told the Chief Minister that Union minister of State for Health Aswini Kumar Choubey said in the Parliament that sand shortage was the reason for lack of progress in the AIIMS-Mangalagiri works. It was clear once again how badly the YSRCP leaders' exploitation of sand has hit the central institutions along with the overall construction industry and construction workers' livelihoods in the State.

Lokesh further said that the Union minister told the Lok Sabha that the Andhra Pradesh government's negligence in sand supply has caused needless delays in the construction works on drainage, road and the shifting of the NDRF campus at the AIIMS-Mangalagiri premises. The patients coming from different districts were facing untold hardships because of the State government's indifference.

Lokesh said that the Union minister said this in reply to a question asked on February 2 in the Lok Sabha. The AIIMS has been playing a vital role in meeting the health needs of the poor people all over the country. It was a rare opportunity for Andhra Pradesh to get a second campus of the AIIMS outside of the national capital. The State government should realise the significance of this institute and take corrective measures immediately. Strongly criticising the government's policies, Lokesh asked the Jagan to explain whether the common public could get sand supply at all when the AIIMS was facing these problems despite being a Central government institute. If the AIIMS would be completed early, it would render services to the local patients and create job opportunities. Lots of medical students would have educational opportunities.