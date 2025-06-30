  • Menu
Support development activities irrespective of politics
Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has appealed people to involve in the developmental activities irrespective of political parties.

On Sunday, he laid foundation stone for the construction of CC roads and drains at a cost of Rs 27 lakh at 20th division in Nellore rural constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA stated that politics should be confined only during elections but not always, adding that he has no differences with anyone because they all belong to my constituency.

He informed that the coalition government, after coming to power in 2024, had allocated Rs 4.5 crore for the development of 20th division till date. The MLA said the construction of CC roads, drains would be completed in a time bound manner.

20th division corporator Chejerla Mahesh, party leader N Madhusudhan Reddy and others were present.

sidekick