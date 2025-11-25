Support Telugu language preservation, Academy chief tells PRSI

Tirupati: Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Telugu and Sanskrit Academy RD Wilson Sarath Chandra, urged Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) to organise impactful programmes that inspire social awareness and support efforts to preserve Telugu language, which he noted is gradually declining in usage.

On Monday, members of PRSI Tirupati Chapter’s executive committee met the Chairman at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam campus and felicitated him on Monday. Chairman of PRSI Tirupati Chapter Dr GS Prasad outlined the initiatives undertaken by PRSI and assured that the organisation is ready to collaborate with the Academy on language preservation activities. He suggested promoting children’s literature to help young readers develop a deeper emotional connection with Telugu—an idea welcomed by the Academy Chairman.

The meeting was attended by Dr N Srirajani, D Chandramohan, K Madhusudhan, RC Krishna Swami Raju, Prof T Tripura Sundari, and Ravindra of PRSI.