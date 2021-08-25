Support to AgriGold depositors inadequate: TDP leader

Nellore: Telugu Desam District spokesperson O Sampath Yadav said that the State government had supported only Rs. 265 crore to the 4 lakh Agrigold victims out of 12 lakh and the ruling party has been boasting about the issue. He addressed the media on Wednesday at the party office and reminded the party chief who assured during his election campaign to clear the dues of Rs. 36,000 crore after confiscating the properties within six months of coming to power.

Sampath also said the state government extended support to a very limited number of victims and finally ignored the issue of resolving the total problem. He said there are more than 6 lakh people who deposited less than Rs. 20,000 and only 4 lakh people received the assistance.

Telugu Desam leader said ruling party leaders are trying to sling mud on the TDP chief and reminded that Chandrababu Naidu earlier recommended a CBI probe on the scam. He informed that the former CM had set up a corpus fund with Rs. 336 Cr in Feb 2019 for the Agrigold victims.

He said Telugu Desam government earlier provided a support of Rs. five lakh to the families who committed suicides due to the scam and asked why the government failed to put the properties of the company for sale for the last two and a half years? He demanded the State government to resolve the issue immediately considering the difficulties of the people.