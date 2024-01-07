Suppression of Anganwadi workers’ agitation is illegal

Srikakulam: Suppression of Anganwadi workers and helpers agitation by the ruling YSRCP government in the state is illegal, flayed the union leaders on Saturday.

The leaders found fault with the state government’s attitude and issue of GO MS Number-2 by declaring Anganwadi workers and helpers’ agitation is illegal by implementing Emergency Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

The workers and helpers union leaders K Kalyani, M Nagamani and others lamented the government for its decision to evade payment of salaries for agitation period instead of solving the long pending demands.

Trade union CITU leaders expressed their solidarity and demanded the government to withdraw GO MS No-2 and ESMA which is illegal. They warned the government and decided to intensify the Anganwadi workers and helpers agitation.