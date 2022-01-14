Suprabhatam to resume in Tirumala from today

Tirumala: After a month-long break due to Dhanurmasam, Suprabhatam will resume in Tirumala temple from January 15 (Saturday) onwards. It may be mentioned here that Tiruppavai has replaced the rendering of Suprabhatam in Tirumala temple from December 17 onwards with the advent of Dhanurmasam on December 16 last, following the aged old temple practice. It is pertinent to note that the Vaishnavite temples including.

Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy, one of the 108 Divya Kshetrams, most revered holy places for Vaishnavites, follow the age-old tradition of recitation of Andal.Thiruppavai, comprising 30 Pasurams (stands) eulogising Lord Sri Krishna one of the ten Avatars of Lord Maha Vishnu. Anadal was one and only woman among the 12 Alwars, who propagated Vaishnavism in a big way and as a token of reverence and respect her. Thiruppavai is recited in Vaishnavite temple during Dhanurmasam.