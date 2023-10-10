Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Naidu's SLP in Skill Development case to Friday

The hearing on the quash petition filed by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case has been postponed. Chandrababu had filed a petition seeking the dismissal of the case registered against him by the CID. The two-judge bench, which heard arguments on Tuesday, has adjourned the hearing to Friday afternoon (13th).

During the hearing, Harish Salve presented arguments on behalf of Chandrababu, while senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued on behalf of the CID. Rohatgi contended that Section 17A is not intended to protect corrupt individuals but to safeguard honest individuals. He further argued that Chandrababu was not named as an accused when the FIR was registered, and the investigation was still in progress, hence Section 17A does not apply to him.

As the arguments continued for a considerable duration, it was deemed that there was insufficient time to conclude, and the remaining arguments will be heard in the next hearing. It is anticipated that Harish Salve will attend the next hearing virtually.