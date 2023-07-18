Supreme Court adjourns YS Avinash bail cancellation petition, asks CBI's counter

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on the petitions filed regarding the cancellation of bail for Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy and the grant of bail to Erra Gangireddy in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. The court has decided to hear Gangireddy's bail petition with Avinash's bail cancellation petition in combine and said that the hearing will take place in the second week of September.

The Supreme Court has directed the CBI to provide the details of Viveka's murder case and the case diary in a sealed cover, along with the counter filing on Avinash's bail cancellation petition. Additionally, the charge sheet filed on June 30 should also be submitted in a sealed cover.

Gangireddy's lawyer presented arguments in his favour of him to grant the immediate bail. However, the bench expressed some anger towards Gangireddy's lawyer, emphasizing that it is a murder case with substantial evidence, and bail should be approached cautiously.

Gangireddy's bail petition was dismissed along with Avinash's bail cancellation petition. Previously, the Supreme Court had stayed the order of the Telangana High Court to grant bail to Gangireddy, and the Supreme Court has now confirmed that those orders will continue.

The Supreme Court has also asked the CBI to file the police file in the case.