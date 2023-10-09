Live
Supreme Court begins hearing on Chandrababu SLP petition
The hearing on the quash petition filed by Chandrababu seeking to dismiss the skill development case registered against him by the CID has begun in Supreme Court. The bench comprising Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M. Trivedi will be hearing the case.
During the trial, arguments were presented by prominent lawyers Harish Salve, Siddhartha Luthra, and Abhishek Manusinghvi on behalf of Chandrababu. On the other side, Mukul Rohatgi and Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy represented the CID. The hearing is currently underway.
