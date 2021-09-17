Supreme Court collegium recommends new chief justices to AP, Telangana High Courts

In the latest development, the Supreme Court collegium recommends new Chief Justices for the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, who has been the Andhra Pradesh CJ (Chief Justice) till now, has been transferred to Chhattisgarh while Prashant Kumar Mishra, who has so far served as the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh, has become the Andhra Pradesh CJ.

Meanwhile, Karnataka High Court acting CJ Satish Chandra Sharma has been transferred as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. These transfers were initiated on the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium and sent to President.

It is learned that nine newly appointed judges of the Supreme Court were sworn in on August 31. Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana administered the oath of office to the new judges. It was the first time in history that nine judges were sworn in at once. In addition, the CJI's decision to broadcast the judges' swearing-in ceremony has become another milestone.

The Supreme Court judges are Justice Hima Kohli, Justice BV Nagaratnam, Justice Bela Trivedi, Justice JK Maheshwari, Justice Ravi Kumar, Justice PS Narasimha, Justice Sundaresh, Justice AS Oka, Justice Vikram Nath. With their appointment, the number of judges in the Supreme Court has increased to 33.