Supreme Court decides to hear Amaravati capital case on February 23

The Supreme Court will hear the capital Amaravati case on 23rd of this month. The government advocate Niranjan Reddy on behalf of the government requested that the capital Amaravati case be investigated quickly.

However, the case was not listed for Monday hearing mad said to be postponed to February 23.

It is known that the AP government has challenged the judgment of the AP High Court on the three capitals and informed the Supreme Court that it is not possible to implement the High Court verdict.

It is in this order that the government is seeking a stay on the High Court verdict.