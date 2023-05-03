Supreme Court says aye for SIT investigation into irregularities of past AP govt.

The Andhra Pradesh government got a huge relief in the Supreme Court as it allows the SIT set up by the AP government to investigate the irregularities during the Chandrababu government. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court struck down the stay granted by the High Court.



The government of Andhra Pradesh has found that during Chandrababu's tenure as CM, there were irregularities in key policy decisions and huge projects including the Amaravati land scandal. In this order, the SIT has ordered an investigation. However, the TDP leaders filed a petition in the AP High Court against the appointment of the SIT and the High Court stayed it. The AP government approached the Supreme Court challenging this stay.



The bench headed by Shah announced the verdict today and stated that the judgment of the High Court is set aside. During the hearing of the case, the Supreme Court made several important comments.



The AP government has brought to the notice of the Supreme Court that it is not reasonable to block the investigation at the preliminary stage and has requested that the case be handed over to the CBI. Also, arguments were heard about how the High Court would give an order not to investigate and Supreme Court ruled in favour of the AP government.