Supreme Court says yes to Rushikonda constructions, transfers case to AP High Court

The Supreme Court has once again heard a petition filed by the state government on the Visakhapatnam Rushikonda constructions. The Supreme Court has directed that the trial of the Rushikonda project case be transferred to the High Court and opined that the jurisdiction of the High Court was greater than the jurisdiction of the Tribunal. The court maintained that it is not appropriate to disobey the High Court order.



The court was of the view that the mechanism was confused with the contradictory orders of the High Court and the NGT. The Supreme Court held that since the High Court is a constitutional body, the orders of the High Court must be enforced and ordered that no trial be held in the NGT until then.

The Supreme Court dismisses NGT probe and suggested that the next hearing be held in the High Court as there is a need to protect the environment and the objections of the petitioners should be stated there. The supreme court directed that no constructions be undertaken in the excavated area till the completion of the trial in the High Court. However, the court has given permission for constructions in the area where the old buildings were demolished.