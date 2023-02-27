Supreme Court to hear petition on Andhra Pradesh capital on March 28

The issue of Andhra Pradesh capital has now become a political hot topic. While the rulers are saying that they will make three capitals, the opposition leaders are demanding that Amaravati should be retained as the only capital. The matter reached the Supreme Court. In this order, an inquiry will be held on March 28 on the matter of AP capitals. To this extent, the Supreme Court has finalised the hearing date.



The advocates of the state government had requested the Supreme Court to take up the case quickly. A bench comprising Justice KM Joseph and Justice BV Nagaratna decided the date of hearing of the case on the plea of the state government.

Meanwhile, the uproar over the capital issue continues in Andhra Pradesh. No matter what the opposition parties say, the government said that they have committed to the three capitals. Challenging the judgment given by the AP High Court, the AP Government approached the Supreme Court. The matter is currently under the purview of the Supreme Court.



At this time Chief Minister YS Jagan made a key announcement at the preparatory meeting of the AP Global Investors Conference held in Delhi stating that Visakhapatnam is going to be the capital of Andhra Pradesh. He also revealed that he will soon shift to Visakhapatnam.