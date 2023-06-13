  • Menu
Supreme Court to hear Sunitha's petition against YS Avinash bail today

YS Avinash Reddy
A hearing on MP Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail will be held in the Supreme Court today. A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Hasanuddin will hear Sunita's petition to cancel Avinash's bail.

Meanwhile, it is known that Telangana High Court (Vacation Bench) granted anticipatory bail to Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy after lengthy arguments in Viveka's murder case, but Sunitha filed a petition challenging that order.

