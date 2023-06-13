Live
- Leaked CoWin details either fake or from some other source. Govt.
- Hyderabad: Former MLA Kothakota Dayakar Reddy passes away
- Xiaomi Pad 6 to launch in India: Expected price, specifications and more
- Two arrested for misappropriating Rs 65 lakh cash from several ATMs in Hyderabad
- Sabitha Indra Reddy takes part in 2k Run
- Tamannaah, Vijay Varma off-screen bond raises excitement
- Telangana Police efforts commendable during agitation: MLA Anjaiah Yadav
- Mrunal Thakur to pair up with Vijay Deverakonda!
- Palamuru's Sreedhar Puppali drives Rahul Gandhi around Washington DC in his Tesla
- Supreme Court to hear Sunitha's petition against YS Avinash bail today
Supreme Court to hear Sunitha's petition against YS Avinash bail today
Highlights
A hearing on MP Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail will be held in the Supreme Court today. A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Hasanuddin will hear Sunita's petition to cancel Avinash's bail.
A hearing on MP Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail will be held in the Supreme Court today. A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Hasanuddin will hear Sunita's petition to cancel Avinash's bail.
Meanwhile, it is known that Telangana High Court (Vacation Bench) granted anticipatory bail to Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy after lengthy arguments in Viveka's murder case, but Sunitha filed a petition challenging that order.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS