Supreme Court Transfers Hearing of Petition on YS Jagan's Case to New Bench

In a significant development concerning the embezzlement case involving Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

In a significant development concerning the embezzlement case involving Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Supreme Court has transferred the hearing of petitions filed by TDP MLA Raghuramakrishna Raju to another bench. The decision was made during a session with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, who conducted an inquiry into the petitions seeking to cancel Jagan's bail and request for the trial to be shifted from Hyderabad.

Justice Sanjay Kumar, a member of the CJI's bench, acknowledged the complexity of the matter, with Jagan's counsel, Ranjitha Kumar, asserting that the petitions fall under the jurisdiction of Andhra Pradesh. He emphasized that there would be adequate time to file a counter in light of the evolving circumstances.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during the hearing. However, Justice Sanjay Kumar remarked, “Not before me,” indicating that the petitions would be heard by a different bench.

The CJI has directed that these petitions be heard on December 2 before a bench led by Justice Abhay S. Oka, marking the next step in an ongoing legal battle surrounding the accusations against the Andhra Pradesh leader.

