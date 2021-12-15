Surgeries to begin at Araku area hospital from tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) project officer (PO) R Gopalakrishna said that surgeries will begin at Araku Valley area hospital from December 16.



Holding a meeting with medical authorities of Araku Valley area hospital and Paderu district hospital here on Tuesday, the PO directed the authorities to make all the necessary arrangements to perform surgeries as per the directions of the district collector A Mallikarjuna. Gopalakrishna said funds had been released for infrastructure development, availability of medicines and equipment required in the operation theatre.

He stated that the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council has allotted six doctors to Araku Area Hospital. Gopalakrishna announced that a mega medical camp will be organised on December 20 at Pinakota of Anantagiri mandal. He said the camp will be held at the tribal welfare boys' ashram school with the aim of providing better treatment to the remote tribals.

Further, the PO said tough measures were being taken to prevent maternal and infant deaths in the Agency area, Giri Pregnant Women's Hostel will be opened on December 29 at Munchingput mandal. Pregnant women can get admitted here and get delivered comfortably, he stressed.

Paderu district hospital superintendent Krishna Rao, Araku Valley area hospital Superintendent Leela Prasad, ADMHO Hari were present.