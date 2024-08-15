Survey on individual tap connections

Tirupati : Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) took up a survey on individual tap connection for drinking water supply in the city.

Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials concerned to ensure a detailed survey on drinking water supply through individual tap connection.

The survey was taken up to have a complete picture based on which the corporation will take steps to provide individual tap connection to all the houses in the corporation limits.

She wanted the officials and field staff to give a detailed list of houses with one or more tap connections and no water supply connection at all. The survey also should find out supply of drinking water to houses, which are using water facility without authorised water supply connection and without payment.

Based on the survey, suitable action will be taken on unauthorised water supply connections and also steps to provide tap connection to houses that have no corporation water supply to ensure safe drinking water to all houses in the city. RO K L Varma, RIs Prakash, Madhusudan, Sachivalayam staff were present.

