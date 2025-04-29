Survey ordered to identify encroached govt lands

Paderu (ASR DISTRICT): Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar has directed officials to conduct a comprehensive survey to identify encroachments on government lands. He clarified that it is the responsibility of officials to protect government properties.

Speaking at a high-level committee meeting held at the Collectorate video conference hall on Monday, the collector instructed that the survey on the status of government lands must be completed within a week. He said that action plans must be prepared to remove identified encroachments.

The collector ordered village surveyors, Village Revenue Officers (VROs), and Panchayat Secretaries to jointly prepare detailed reports on encroachments on Banjar lands, Grama Kanthams, and other government lands.

He stressed that revenue and survey officials must play a crucial role in the process.

Further, he instructed officials to issue notices to encroachers and remove illegal structures after giving them grace time for a week. Regardless of whether the encroachers are poor or influential, unauthorised constructions on government land must be demolished, he said.

The collector directed the revenue, police, and panchayat departments to work together in a mission-mode operation to clear encroachments. He also asked officials to identify and remove encroachments on lands belonging to the Roads and Buildings Department, Panchayat Raj Department, and Irrigation Department.

He instructed officials to identify occupants of Grama Kanthams and demarcate government lands, particularly those belonging to the Roads and Buildings Department.

District Panchayat Officer B Lava Raju, Divisional Panchayat Officer PS Kumar, Survey Assistant Director K Devendrudu, DSP Shaik Shahbaz Ahmed, Roads and Buildings Department EE Bala Sundar Babu were among those who present at the meeting.