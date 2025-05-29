Susatya Rekha selected mentor for NMM

Rajamahendravaram: A mathematics teacher Meka Susatya Rekha at Zilla Parishad High School, Satellite City, Rajamahendravaram Rural, has been selected as a mentor for the prestigious National Mentoring Mission launched by the Central Government.

This initiative is part of the New Education Policy and the Viksit Bharat 2047 Abhiyan. The mission aims to identify and bring together innovative educators and experts in the field of technology and teaching from across the country to form a national-level mentoring team. In recognition of her contributions to the teaching profession and her expertise in innovative pedagogy, Susatya Rekha has been invited to participate in this initiative.

As part of her mentoring role, Susatya Rekha will provide online training to trainee teachers and in-service educators, focusing on key areas such as experiential learning methods in the classroom, digital education, and classroom management.

These training sessions are designed to enhance the professional skills of teachers and prepare them to contribute more effectively towards the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047. The training will commence in June under the joint supervision of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Speaking about the opportunity, Susatya Rekha stated that anyone undergoing teacher training can participate in the sessions by registering on the National Mentoring Mission (NMM) website. She also said that all teacher training colleges have been informed about this opportunity. Teachers praised her selection as a national-level mentor and stands as a proud moment for the Andhra Pradesh education community.