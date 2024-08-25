Suspected ganja smuggler arrested

Nellore : Police took a 55-year-old man on suspicion of ganja smuggling at Konasamudram village of Marripadu mandal on Saturday. The arrested was identified as K Suryanarayana of Rajanagaram East Godavari district.

According to sources, Nellore Rural DSP Ghattamaneni Srinivasa Rao, during vehicle checking at Toll Plaza near Venkatachalam mandal on Chennai-Kolkata national highway in the early hours of Saturday, noticed a Bolero vehicle going towards Chennai from Vijayawada. When the police signalled the driver to stop the vehicle, he didn’t stop and sped towards Chennai.

The DSP received minor head injury while trying to detain the driver. He was shifted to a private hospital in the city, where the doctors informed that his condition is stable.

Police alerted the surrounding police stations and Atmakur CI Gangadhar chased the vehicle and stopped it at Konasamudram village of Marripadu mandal. It’s said that neither ganja nor narcotics were found in the vehicle.

Police are suspecting that another three persons, who were in the vehicle and escaped, are the ganja smugglers. Atmakur police registered a case and investigation is on.